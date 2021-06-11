Terms of Use The Micropedia General Terms of Use Welcome to our website, www.themicropedia.org (“The Micropedia” or “Website”)! The Micropedia is owned and operated by Zulu Alpha Kilo Inc. (“Zulu”, “we”, “us”, “our”). Zulu is a full-service media agency. The Micropedia is a free interactive website that shows users definitions and examples of microaggressions. Users can upvote on and submit microaggressions once they open an Account (defined in The Micropedia Account Terms of Use: themicropedia.org/terms).

1. LEGAL AGREEMENT 1.1. Your Acceptance of these General Terms of Use. These General Terms of Use (the “General Terms”) apply when you (“you” or “user” throughout this document) use the Website. Please read these General Terms carefully before accessing or using The Micropedia. By registering for an Account, logging into an Account, otherwise accessing or using any of The Micropedia features, functionalities, websites, user interfaces, or accessing any content or material that is made available through the Website (the “Content”), you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agree to be bound by these General Terms and any additional terms, conditions, and policies referenced herein and/or made available by hyperlink, including our Privacy Policy. 1.2. Eligible Use. You must be at least 13 years of age to use this Website and/or create an Account. By using this Website and/or creating an Account, you are agreeing to the General Terms and warrant and represent that you are at least 13 years of age. 1.3. Mature, Triggering, or Disturbing Content. Certain Content displayed or accessed through the Website may contain mature, triggering, or disturbing content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please be aware of other individuals who may view your screen when accessing the Website. 1.4. Data Collection. You acknowledge and agree that by accessing The Micropedia, you consent to the collection and use of your IP address and cookies in accordance with our Privacy Policy. To view our Privacy Policy, please visit the following hyperlink: www.themicropedia.org/privacy. If you do not agree with (or cannot comply with) these General Terms, then you may not use the Website or access any Content.

2. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY 2.1. Zulu Property. The Website includes the provision and distribution of Content owned or licensed by Zulu, and proprietary materials of other third-parties. The Website and the Content are the property of Zulu or Zulu’s licensors, including all data, content, text, graphics, forms, artwork, images, photographs, functional components, software on, in, or made available through the Website, as well as the selection, coordination, arrangement, organization, and enhancement of the foregoing. The Website and Content are protected pursuant to copyright, trademark, patent, and other applicable laws. 2.2. Brand Features. Except for third party marks, as between you and Zulu, all names, trademarks, Website marks, certification marks, symbols, icons, slogans, or logos (“Brand Features”) appearing on the Website are proprietary to Zulu or its affiliates, licensors, or suppliers. Use or misuse of the Brand Features is expressly prohibited. You may not reproduce or use any of the Brand Features without prior written consent from Zulu. 2.3. Grant of License. Subject to your ongoing compliance with these General Terms, Zulu grants you a limited, non-exclusive, revocable right and license to access and make personal, non-commercial use of the Website and the Content (“License”). Except for the License, Zulu grants no right, title, or interest to you in the Website or the Content. This License shall remain in effect until and unless terminated by you or Zulu in accordance with these General Terms.

3. ACCESSIBILITY 3.1. Accessibility. The Website has been designed and built to comply with applicable Canadian laws with respect to web content accessibility, including without limitation, the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2005, S.O. 2005, c. 11. Zulu has, in addition, designed our website to be compliant with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1, Level AA.

4. LIABILITIES AND LIMITATION OF LIABILITY 4.1. Website Limitations. You understand, agree, and accept that Zulu will make reasonable efforts to, although it has no obligation to, maintain, support, upgrade, or update the Website. Zulu and/or the owners of any Content may, from time to time, remove any such Content without notice. 4.2. Advertisers and Third-Party Websites. Zulu may display advertisements for the goods and services, or websites, of third parties through the Website, including in connection with co-promotions, sponsorships, and other similar arrangements. Some Content licensed by, provided to, created by, or otherwise made available by Zulu via the Website (e.g. videos) may contain advertising as part of the Content. Zulu does not endorse or represent, and is not responsible for the compliance, safety, quality, accuracy, reliability, integrity, availability, completeness, usefulness, or legality of any such goods or Websites that may be advertised, promoted, or displayed through the Website. The Website makes such advertisements, if any, available to you unmodified.

5. TERM AND TERMINATION 5.1. Term. These General Terms will continue to apply while you use the Website. Notwithstanding the foregoing, you acknowledge and agree that the perpetual license granted by you in relation to User Content as defined in the Account Terms of Use is irrevocable and will therefore continue after expiry or termination of any of these General Terms.

6. INTERNATIONAL USE 6.1. International Use. Accessing the Website in certain countries may not be lawful, and Zulu makes no representation that the Website or Content are appropriate or available for use in locations outside Canada. If you choose to access the Website from outside Canada, you do so at your own risk and initiative and are responsible for compliance with any applicable local laws.

7. COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT 7.1. Copyright Infringement. Zulu respects the rights of intellectual property owners and complies with the Notice to Notice Regime under the Bill C-61 amendment of the Copyright Act, RSC, 1985, c C-42. If you believe that any Content infringes your intellectual property rights or other rights, you may send us a copyright infringement notice by contacting us as set out below in s. 9.1 (“Copyright Notice”). For a Copyright Notice to be effective, such notices must be written and must include the following:

an electronic or physical signature of the person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of the copyright or other intellectual property interest; a description of the copyrighted work or other intellectual property interest at issue; a description of where the copyrighted work or other intellectual property interest at issue is located on the website or application; information reasonably sufficient to permit us to contact you, such as your address, telephone number, and email address; a statement by you that you have a good faith belief that the disputed use is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law; a statement by you, made under penalty of perjury, that the above information in your Copyright Notice is accurate and that you are the copyright or intellectual property owner or authorized to act on the copyright or intellectual property owner’s behalf. Zulu encourages you to consult a lawyer before submitting a Copyright Notice. an electronic or physical signature of the person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of the copyright or other intellectual property interest; 7.2. Response to Copyright Notice. If Zulu receives a Copyright Notice, Zulu may in its sole discretion remove the subject Content from the Website, or take other steps that Zulu deems appropriate, without prior notification to the user or other party who supplied or posted the infringing Content. If such user or other party believes that the Content is not infringing, he or she may in certain circumstances submit a counter-notification to Zulu with a request to restore the removed content, which Zulu may or may not do, at Zulu’s sole discretion.

8. Applicable Law and Venue 8.1. Governing Law. These General Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Province of Ontario and the Federal laws of Canada applicable therein.

9. Miscellaneous 9.1. Contact Information. You may send any questions about The Micropedia or these General Terms to us at: contact@themicropedia.org Thank you for reading our General Terms. We hope you enjoy The Micropedia!

The Micropedia General Terms of Use Addendum: Account Terms of Use The Micropedia Account Terms of Use (the “Account Terms”) govern the creation and use of an Account on The Micropedia website, which includes the submission of any content. These Account Terms apply in addition to the General Terms which apply to all users and can be found above .

1. LEGAL AGREEMENT 1.1. Your Acceptance of these Account Terms and Conditions of Use. Please read these Account Terms carefully before creating an Account. By registering for an account on The Micropedia website (an “Account”) (as further described below), logging into an Account, or accessing any features, functionalities, content or material that is made available through an Account (the “Account Content”), you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agree to be bound by the General Terms, Account Terms, and any additional terms, conditions, and policies referenced herein and/or made available by hyperlink, including our Privacy Policy. 1.2. Personal Information. You acknowledge and agree that by providing Zulu with your personal information, you consent to the collection, retention, use, and disclosure of such information in accordance with our Privacy Policy and for the purposes identified to you at the time you provide the personal information. To view our Privacy Policy, please visit the following hyperlink: themicropedia.org/privacy. Where Zulu uses third party services to provide account management and support, your personal information may be disclosed and shared with such parties for those specific purposes. At present, Zulu uses Amazon Cognito to manage the Website accounts. 1.3. Changes to the Website and these Account Terms. The Website and these Account Terms may be modified at any time, without prior notice to you. When we make changes to these Account Terms, we will publish an updated version of the Account Terms on the Website. Your continued use of the Website after the changes have been made will constitute your acceptance of the changes. As such, please make sure that you periodically review the Website for the then current General Terms and Account Terms. If you do not wish to continue using the Website under the new version of these Account Terms, you may terminate your Account by contacting us as set out in Section 9.1 of the General Terms. Unless explicitly stated otherwise, any new or additional features that Zulu chooses to provide that augment or enhance the current Website, including the release of new products and Websites, will be subject to these Account Terms.

2. YOUR ACCOUNT 2.1. Account Information. To submit any content to Zulu for The Micropedia, including examples of microaggressions, category and tag suggestions, or other content (collectively, “User Content”) and upvote or comment on posted microaggressions, you are required to create an Account. You are responsible for ensuring the accuracy of the information included in your Account, including updating your information as necessary. Any personal information you provide in connection with your Account will be retained, used, and disclosed in accordance with our Privacy Policy. Please note that not all User Content may be used by Zulu on the Website. User Content will be reviewed by a Zulu moderator who will approve, deny, or modify the submission. 2.2. Account Eligibility. You must be at least thirteen (13) years of age to register for and create an Account. If you are under the legal age in your province or territory of residence, you must obtain parental or guardian consent in order to register for an Account. In cases where you have authorized a minor to register for an Account, you recognize that you are fully responsible for: (i) the online conduct of such minor; (ii) controlling the minor’s access to and use of the Website; and (iii) the consequences of any use or misuse of the Website by the minor. 2.3. Representations and Warranties. By registering for an Account, you are representing and warranting that you will access and use the Website solely in accordance with, and for the purposes consistent with both the General Terms and Account Terms. Only one person may use an Account; two or more people may not share an Account. 2.4. Account Security. All activity conducted in connection with your Account will be your responsibility, as you are deemed to be in sole possession and control of the confidential password necessary to access your Account. Your password protects your Account, and you are solely responsible for keeping your password confidential and secure. You understand that you are responsible for all use (including any unauthorized use) of your username and password. If your username or password is lost or stolen, or if you believe there has been unauthorized access to your Account by a third party, you must notify us immediately and change your password as soon as possible. 2.5. Suspension or Termination of your Account. Without limiting any other remedies, we may suspend or terminate your Account or your access to the Website (or any portion thereof), at any time, with or without notice to you, if we suspect that you are not compliant with the General Terms and Account Terms, or for any other reason. In the event of termination, you will have no further access to your Account or anything within the Website associated with it, including the User Content, and we are under no obligation to compensate you for any such losses or results. If we terminate your Account, you may not create a new Account or access the Website except with our express permission. 2.6. User Support. For any Account inquiries, or to terminate your Account at any time, please contact us at contact@themicropedia.org

3. USER GUIDELINES 3.1. Prohibited Activities. You may not engage in any activity, post any User Content (as defined in Section 4.1 below), or register and/or use a username, which is or includes material that: is offensive, abusive, defamatory, pornographic, threatening, or obscene; is illegal, or intended to promote or commit an illegal act of any kind, including violations of intellectual property rights, privacy rights, or proprietary rights of Zulu or a third party; includes your password, purposely includes any other user’s password, or purposely includes personal data of third parties or is intended to solicit such personal data; includes malicious content such as malware, Trojan horses, or viruses, or otherwise interferes with any user’s access to the Website; is intended to or does harass, abuse, insult, harm, defame, slander, disparage, intimidate, or discriminate based on gender, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, race, age, national origin, disability, or other enumerated grounds of discrimination; impersonates or misrepresents your affiliation with another user, person, or entity, or is otherwise fraudulent, false, deceptive, or misleading; involves the transmission of unsolicited mass mailings or other forms of spam, junk mail, chain letters, or similar forms of unsolicited communication; involves commercial or sales activities, such as advertising, promotions, contests, sweepstakes, or pyramid schemes, that are not expressly authorized by Zulu; links to, references, or otherwise promotes commercial products or Websites, except as expressly authorized by Zulu; interferes with or in any way disrupts the Website, tampers with, breaches, or attempts to probe, scan, or test for vulnerabilities in the Website or Zulu’s computer systems, network, or any of Zulu’s security components, authentication measures, or any other protection measures applicable to the Website, the Content, or any part thereof; or conflicts with the General Terms or the Account Terms, as determined by Zulu. 3.2. Violation of User Guidelines. You acknowledge and agree that posting any User Content that violates these User Guidelines (or that Zulu reasonably believes violates these User Guidelines) may result in immediate termination or suspension of your Account or your access to the Website. You also agree that Zulu may reclaim your username for any reason. 3.3. Public Spaces. Please be thoughtful about how you use the Website and what you share. The Website includes social and interactive features, including the ability to submit User Content and may, where authorized by you, make certain information about you public. Remember that shared or publicly available information may be used and re-shared by other users on the Website or across the Internet, so please use the Website carefully and be mindful of your Account settings. Zulu has no responsibility for your choices to post material on the Website, or any third party links you post on the Website. 3.4. The terms and conditions set out in this Section 3 shall collectively be referred to as the “User Guidelines”.

4. USER CONTENT 4.1. User Content. You are solely responsible for any User Content that you: (i) post, upload, or otherwise contribute to the Website (which may include, for example, pictures, text, messages, information, playlist titles, descriptions, compilations, and/or other types of content); or (ii) post to “public spaces” that may be made available through the Website, including profile pictures, comments, and usernames. You are solely responsible for the compliance of such User Content with applicable laws. Zulu is not responsible for User Content nor does it endorse any opinion contained in any User Content. You understand that User Content may be transferred unencrypted and involve transmissions over various networks, and changes to conform and adapt to technical requirements of connecting networks or devices. 4.2. User Content License Grant. You acknowledge and agree that to the extent that any User Content you submit to the Website contains intellectual property rights, by submitting such User Content to the Website you hereby grant to Zulu a non-exclusive, transferable, sub-licensable, royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, fully paid, worldwide license to use, reproduce, make available to the public (e.g. perform or display), create derivative works from and distribute your User Content in connection with the Website and the advertising of The Micropedia and Zulu, in any manner and media. To the fullest extent permitted under applicable law, you waive your right to enforce your intellectual property rights in such User Content against Zulu, our assignees, our sublicensees, and their assignees in connection with our, those assignees’, and those sublicensees’ use of the User Content. Aside from the rights specifically granted herein, you retain full ownership of all rights, including intellectual property rights, in the User Content. Where applicable and permitted under applicable law, you also agree to waive and not enforce any moral rights or equivalent rights, such as your right to be identified as the author of any User Content, including Feedback (defined below), and your right to object to derogatory treatment of such User Content. 4.3. Feedback. If you provide feedback, ideas, or suggestions to Zulu in connection with the Website or Content (“Feedback”), you acknowledge that the Feedback is not confidential, and you authorize Zulu to use such Feedback without restriction and without payment to you. For clarity, Feedback is considered User Content. 4.4. Representations and Warranties. You represent and warrant that, with respect to the User Content: (i) you own or otherwise control all of the necessary rights to such User Content; (ii) such User Content, or its use by Zulu as contemplated by both the General Terms and Account Terms, does not violate the General Terms and Account Terms, applicable law, or any third party intellectual property, publicity, personality, or other rights; and (iii) such User Content does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement of you or your User Content by Zulu or any artist, band, label, entity, or individual without express written consent from Zulu or such individual or entity, as applicable. 4.5. Indemnification by You. You agree to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless Zulu and our officers, directors, agents, contractors, licensors, and employees, from any claim or demand, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, made by any third party due to or arising out of: (i) your breach of these the General Terms and Account Terms or the policies they incorporate by reference; (ii) your violation of any applicable laws or the rights of a third party; (iii) any User Content that you post, contribute, or otherwise submit on or through the Website; and (iv) any activity that you engage on or through The Micropedia. 4.6. Removal of User Content. Zulu reserves the right to remove or disable access to any User Content for any or no reason. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, we may, but have no obligation to, monitor, edit, or remove User Content that we determine in our sole discretion to be a violation of the User Guidelines set out in Section 3. Zulu may take these actions without prior notification to you or any third party.