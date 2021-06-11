About

Welcome to The Micropedia

This community is on a mission to help people learn about microaggressions without fear of judgement. The Micropedia aims to collect everyday microaggressions and highlight their harmful impact through source-based definitions and real-world examples.

We know that our actions and the things we say matter - they have an impact on whether people feel included and respected, and they can sometimes play a role in upholding stereotypes and biases. Each of us has a responsibility to be mindful of how our words and actions impact others. This means addressing microaggressions in our everyday lives.

As no two people or experiences are the same, this resource will be ever evolving. Some may find that many different categories apply to them, and while our categories are not a comprehensive list, they do reflect some of the most common groups experiencing microaggressions.

This tool and community will continue to grow in the hopes that anyone can unlearn their bias and continue their journey towards preventing them.

Partners

The Micropedia is a collaborative project built with the help of partnerships with community organizations. We are proud to count the participation of the following organizations who provided their knowledge and expertise in creating a resource that reflects a broad diversity of experiences. 

Support The Micropedia

If you find this resource valuable, please consider donating to The Micropedia to help us continue making site updates and growing this tool. For more information on how to donate, contact us below.

Contact

If you’re interested in becoming a partner or if you have questions, feedback, or suggestions, please get in touch.

contact@themicropedia.org

Social

Follow us on our social channels to stay up to date on featured microaggression entries.

contribute

Add a microaggression

Microaggressions take many forms. We want to make sure every experience is heard. If you have one to share, feel free to submit a new microaggression entry.

Submission Guidelines
    Guidelines

    How to write an entry title.

    • Write in third person

    • Keep it 60 characters or under

    • For non-verbal microaggressions: give a concise description consistent with other titles of the same category

    • Broad enough to apply to more than a specific scenario – should describe a behaviour / environment and not a specific instance

    • Can add distinguishing details to add context when necessary

    • Do this: “Crossing the street to avoid a racialized person.” Not this: “When you see a racialized person, you cross the street to avoid them.”

    • Do this: “Where are you really from?” Not this: “Asking someone where are you really from?”

    How to write an entry definition.

    • Write in third person

    • Start each definition with a qualifier (i.e., “This comment…”, “This phrase…”, “This behaviour…”, etc.)

    • Do not include opinions or personal stories

    • Include: what the microaggression does, whether it's rooted in a stereotype, and what kind of impact it has

    • Also include sources to back up your definition or effects/harm claims

    • Don’t speak for an entire by using definitive statements (i.e., “This makes all people feel…”)

    • Instead say things like “this can make people feel…”

    • Write the definition in as simplest terms as possible – don’t use overly academic words

    Privacy Policy

    The Micropedia Privacy Policy

    Effective as of June 11, 2021

    Zulu Alpha Kilo Inc. (“Zulu”, “we” and “our”) takes the protection of your personal information seriously. When users (“you”, “your”, and “users”) access The Micropedia website (the “Website”), Zulu may collect certain information about you. We have created this Privacy Policy (the “Policy”) to provide information on:

    • what personal information we collect and why we collect it;
    • how we use your personal information;
    • who we share your personal information with; and
    • the choices you have to access, update, and remove your personal information.

    1. Consent for Personal Information

    1.1. By providing Zulu with your personal information, or accepting the Privacy Policy in registering for an Account, or by visiting and using the Website, you expressly consent to the collection, use, and disclosure of such information in accordance with this Policy or for the purposes identified to you at the time you provided the personal information. Any secondary use of the personal information will only be processed with your express consent, except as required by law.

    1.2. Any personal information provided through the Website by a user is voluntary. Please note that revoking your consent may result in not being able to access or utilize certain features, programs, or services offered by Zulu, including having an Account on the Website. If you wish to withdraw your consent, please contact Zulu at contact@themicropedia.org to close your Account.

    2. Your Rights

    2.1. Privacy and Protection. You have the right to the protection of your personal information. Zulu keeps and maintains the confidentiality of your personal information in accordance with applicable law. Your personal information submitted through the Website or otherwise to Zulu, is kept confidential unless disclosed in accordance with your express consent or legal requirements.

    2.2. Access and Deletion. You have the right to access the personal information that Zulu processes about you. You can request information about: (i) the personal information we hold about you; (ii) the categories of personal information concerned; (iii) the purposes of the processing; (iv) details to whom your personal information has been/will be disclosed; (v) how long we retain your personal information; (vi) if we did not collect the information directly from you, information about the source; and (vii) how to lodge a complaint with the correct supervisory authority. You may request that we delete your personal information in accordance with applicable laws.

    3. What Personal Information Do We Collect?

    3.1. Zulu collects and processes personal information in accordance with this Policy. We will not sell, share, or rent this information to others, unless in accordance with your consent, except as otherwise set out herein. Zulu collects personal information solely for the purposes of enabling and managing your Account on The Micropedia and as authorized below. We have set out in the tables below the categories of personal information we collect and use about you and how we collect it.

    3.2. The table below describes the personal information collected when you sign up for the Website:

    Categories of Personal information

    Description of Category

    User Data

    This is the personal information that is provided by you or collected by us to enable you to sign up for and use the Website. This includes email address. We may collect your login credentials for the purpose of the administration of your Account.

    3.3. The table below describes the personal information that may be collected through your use of the Website.

    Categories of Personal information

    Description of Category

    Account Data

    This is the personal information that is collected about you when you access and/or use the Website, including:

    • Information about your interactions with the Website, Content, and other Website users, and your browsing history;
    • inferences drawn about your interests and preferences based on your usage of the Website; and
    • User Content you post to theWebsite and interactions with the Zulu team.

    Usage Data

    When you use or access the Website, we automatically collect certain technical information about your device, which may include:

    • URL information;
    • online identifiers including cookie data and IP addresses;
    • information about the types of devices you are using, such as unique device IDs, network connection type (e.g. WiFi, 3G, LTE, 5G, Bluetooth), provider, network and device performance, browser type, language, information enabling digital rights management, and operating system;
    • attributes of the devices on your WiFi network that are available to connect to the Website; and
    • your non-precise location, which may be derived or inferred from certain technical data (e.g. your IP address, language setting of your device), to comply with geographic requirements in our licensing agreements, and deliver personalized content and advertising to you.
    • We use this information to help us understand our activity, and to monitor and improve the Website. We also use this information to do internal research on our users’ demographics, interests, and behavior to better understand, protect, and serve you and our community.

    3.4. The table below describes the personal information that you may choose to give us that enables us to provide you with additional features/functionality:

    Categories of Personal information

    Description of Category

    Contests, Surveys, and Sweepstakes Data

    When you complete any forms, respond to a survey or questionnaire, or participate in a contest, we collect the personal information you provide.

    Surveys and Customer Research Data

    From time to time, we may offer you the opportunity to participate in one of our surveys or other customer research. As part of such surveys or customer research, we may offer you the opportunity to provide us with information about yourself, such as your gender, orientation, ethnicity, and country of residence. Participation in such surveys or customer research is voluntary. The information obtained through our surveys and customer research will be anonymized and used to help us understand our users, and to enhance our product and service offerings, promotions, and events.

    Customer Service Data

    When you contact us with a comment, question, or complaint, you may be asked for information that identifies you (such as your name, address, and a phone number) along with additional information we need to help us promptly answer your question or respond to your comment or complaint. We may also retain this information to assist you in the future and to improve our customer service, product and service offerings, events, and promotions.

    Email Offers, Mailing Lists, and Newsletters Data

    If a user signs up for a newsletter or agrees to receive marketing communications, Zulu uses the email information to send newsletters and other information requested (via email, SMS text messages, or other communications) regarding Website-related news, offers, promotions, and events. You can unsubscribe from these communications at any time by following the instructions in any of our communications or by contacting us as set out in Section 1.2.

    4. How Do We Collect Your Personal Information?

    4.1. Direct Interactions. You may give us your personal information by filling in online fields through the Website or by corresponding with us by mail, phone, email, or otherwise. This includes, but is not limited to, personal information you provide when you: (i) sign up by creating an Account; (ii) submit User Content through the Website; (iii) sign-up to receive our email newsletter or other communications; (iv) participate in one of our surveys or other customer research; (v) contact us with a question, comment, or complaint; (vi) react to marketing posts on our social media forums or pages; or (vii) provide us with feedback.

    4.2. Automated Technologies or Interactions. As you interact with the Website, we may automatically collect technical data by using the following technologies:

    1. “Cookies” are data files that are placed on your device and often include an anonymous unique identifier. Our “accept cookies” banner will require you to accept the use of cookies.
    2. “Log files” track actions occurring on the website, and collect data including your IP address, browser type, Internet service provider, referring/exit pages, and date/time stamps.
    3. “Web beacons”, “tags”, and “pixels” are electronic files used to record information about how you browse the website.

    5. Use and Disclosure of Personal Information

    5.1. Personal information submitted to Zulu is used to create and maintain your Account, and provide you with access to and support for your use of the Website.

    5.2. Publicly Available Information. If you create an Account, your username will be publicly available.

    5.3. Anonymized Aggregated Data. We aggregate and anonymize data and use and disclose such information for a variety of purposes. For example, we may share anonymized and aggregated information to Zulu partners, which are Canadian institutions and organizations that have a relation to arts and culture, in order to perform statistical analysis, research, and to help us and them understand the demographic of our users, for the benefit of the Canadian arts community. However, in these situations, we do not disclose any information that could be used to identify you personally.

    5.4. Information We May Share. Zulu may disclose your personal information to the following categories of recipients for the reasons set out in the table below:

    Categories of Recipients

    Reason For Sharing

    Service Providers

    We may transfer (or otherwise make available) your personal information to our affiliates and other third parties who provide services on our behalf. For example, we may use service providers to host our websites, operate certain features on our websites, serve advertisements on our websites, send emails or other communications, or conduct customer research. Our service providers are given the information they need to perform their designated functions, and we do not authorize them to use or disclose personal information for their own marketing or other purposes.

    To the extent that any personal information is provided to these third party service providers, Zulu requires that the provider be bound by obligations consistent with this Policy and that such providers only collect, use, or disclose users’ personal information for the purposes of providing Zulu the services set out in this section. For more information about the way in which our third party service providers treat your personal information, contact us as set out in Section 1.2.

    Presently, Zulu uses and discloses personal information to the following service providers:

    • We use Amazon AWS to host the Website.
    • We use Amazon SES as the embedded email notification system through the Website.
    • We use Google Analytics to track anonymous website activity and measure the usage patterns on our website. Google Analytics uses persistent cookies to track things like visitor sessions, visitors across multiple sessions, referral sources to the website, and the performance of promotional links to our website. The information generated by cookies about your use of our website (including your IP address) will be transmitted to and stored by Google on servers in the United States. In compliance with the Google Analytics Terms of Service, no personally identifiable information is passed to Google Analytics and Google will not associate your IP address with any other data held by Google. For more information regarding how Google uses your personal information through Google Analytics, please see here.

    Advertising Partners

    We may work with advertising partners to enable us to customize the advertising content you may receive on the Website. We and our advertising partners may process personal information to help Zulu understand your interests or preferences so that we can deliver advertisements that are more relevant to you.

    Purchaser of Our Business

    We may transfer any information we have about you as an asset in connection with a merger or sale (including transfers made as part of insolvency or bankruptcy proceedings) involving all or substantially all of Zulu’s assets or as part of a corporate reorganization or other change in corporate control. If we do this, the disclosure will be subject to confidentiality arrangements customary in such transactions.

    Law Enforcement and Data Protection Authorities

    We cooperate with law enforcement inquiries and demands for information that are made under force of law. We are also cognizant of the need to address emergencies. Therefore, we may disclose your personal information: (i) to any governmental authority as part of an investigation to determine our compliance with any applicable law, rule, or regulation (including privacy laws, rules, and regulations); (ii) in response to a court order, subpoena, discovery request, or other lawful judicial or administrative proceeding; (iii) as otherwise required under any applicable law, rule, or regulation; and (iv) in good faith, to protect or defend our rights or property or those of other users.

    6. Security & Breach

    6.1. Zulu has used commercially reasonable efforts to implement procedural, technical, and physical safeguards in an effort to protect against unauthorized access, use, modification, and disclosure of your personal information.

    6.2. Your password protects your user Account, so we encourage you to use a strong password that is unique to your Account. You can prevent unauthorized access to your Account and personal information by selecting and securing your access password properly and limiting access to your computer, device, and browser. You should always log out after accessing your Account.

    7. Data Retention and Deletion

    7.1. We keep your personal information only as long as necessary for relevant business purposes, such as maintaining your Account, complying with our legal obligations, and resolving disputes. When personal information is no longer required for these purposes, it is securely destroyed or deleted.

    7.2. If you request, we will delete or anonymize your personal information so that it no longer identifies you, unless we are legally allowed or required to maintain certain personal information, including situations where necessary for our legitimate business interests such as fraud prevention or to maintain the security of our users, we will retain the necessary personal information for the period required by applicable law.

    8. Social Media

    8.1. We may offer you the opportunity to engage with our content on or through third party social networking websites, plug-ins, and applications. When you engage with our content on or through third party social networking websites, plug-ins, and applications, you may allow us to have access to certain information associated with your social media account (e.g. name, username, email address, profile picture, gender). When you provide information from your social media account, we may use this information to personalize your experience on the Website and on the third party social networking websites, plug-ins, and applications.

    8.2. If you voluntarily submit or post any information, photographs, or other content to any Zulu social media forums or other social networking pages/sites, certain elements of your personal information may be automatically included in the posting, including your username, and this information may be collected and used by others. Zulu has no control over, and is not liable for, the collection, use, or disclosure of any personal information posted by users of such forums and social media networking pages. For further clarity, any personal information posted, used, or disclosed via such sites is not subject to this Policy.

    9. Other Information Collectors. We may display advertisements from third parties and other content that links to third party websites. These links are not intended as an endorsement of or referral to the linked websites. The linked websites have separate and independent privacy statements, notices, and terms of use, which we recommend you read carefully. We do not have any control over such websites, and, therefore, we have no responsibility or liability for the manner in which the organizations that operate such linked websites may collect, use, disclose, or otherwise treat your personal information.

    10. Changes to this Policy. Please note that Zulu reserves the right to update or change this Policy at any time. When we make changes to this Policy, we will publish an updated version of the Policy on the Website. The most current version of the Policy will govern Zulu’s use of your personal information. By continuing to access the Website after changes are made to this Policy, you agree to be bound by the revised terms. As such, please make sure that you periodically review the Website for the then current Policy.

    Resources

    What are microaggressions?

    Microaggressions are the everyday slights, indignities and insults experienced by marginalized groups as the result of implicit bias.

    How to prevent microaggressions.

    The resources below will give you a more thorough, academic breakdown of microaggressions to help you better understand this issue. These resources will help you define microaggressions and see examples of their impact on society’s mental and physical health.

    Resource links

    Learn about microaggressions

          Can’t find an entry?

          We’re sorry. We want to make sure your experience is heard. Feel free to submit a new microaggression entry.

          Definition

          What are microaggressions?

          (def.) Microaggressions are everyday snubs and insults that marginalized groups face. They're often very subtle comments or actions that come from implicit bias and/or stereotypes. They might seem like a compliment (“You're beautiful for a transgender girl”), a harmless comment (“Where are you really from?”), or a subconscious action (crossing the street to avoid a racialized person).

          Microaggressions can be intentional or unintentional, and are both a product of stereotypes/biases, while simultaneously perpetuating them. They can hurt one's feelings, diminish one's self-confidence, impact one's mental health, etc. Microaggressions also have macro-level impacts. The act of constantly and openly perpetuating stereotypes and putting someone down can reinforce barriers in one's life (including in the workplace, when accessing leadership roles, and others).

          No two people or experiences are the same. Some may find that many different categories apply to them when it comes to their experiences with microaggressions.

          Tips

          How do I address microaggressions?

          Whether you’ve observed, received, or delivered a microaggression, the situation is uncomfortable. But it doesn’t have to stay that way. The tips below will give you the tools to help better navigate the microaggression.

          • What to do to avoid causing a microaggression.

            When you meet someone new, your brain instinctively begins to categorize the person and notice differences. It’s when our brains get “stuck” in these differences that microaggressions happen. Here are some helpful tips to avoid getting stuck.

            Tips from researchers.

            1. 1. Pause

              Don’t be in a rush to speak or act. Pause before asking someone a personal question. Pause before you describe a person’s personality a certain way. Pause before you make a comparison between someone and something else you’ve seen. These simple thoughts and moments are where bias lives so taking a second to think about it makes all the difference.

            2. 2. Question

              Ask yourself these important questions. Is your brain getting stuck on differences that you’re noticing? Are they triggering things that you subconsciously believe? Are you making assumptions because of these beliefs? What will the person I’m interacting with feel or think when I say or do this? Awareness of our own bias comes when we answer these questions for ourselves.

            3. 3. Reframe

              See the bigger picture. Sit in the uncomfortableness of your questions. List the things you can do to change your thoughts and behaviours. This could include researching other cultures and the history of certain phrases to acknowledging the systems that give you privilege to removing offensive phrases from your vocabulary one by one. Stop your defensive thoughts. Acknowledge that you can cause microaggressions, but it doesn’t make you a bad person. Unlearning bias won’t happen overnight.

            see more resources

          • What to do when you’ve received a microaggression.

            There is no single correct way to respond to microaggressions, but here are some helpful tips from researchers to consider.

            Tips from researchers.

            1. 1. Determine

              Do you respond? You don’t have to. Addressing a microaggression takes effort and you’re not obliged to do it. Is the person important to you? Will speaking up or staying silent have consequences? Think about how you feel and whether the effort is worth it for you.

            2. 2. Disarm

              How do you have this conversation? You may need to help that person through the process. When people are called out, it’s in their nature to feel defensive. Help them understand that these kinds of conversations can be uncomfortable for everyone but that it’s worth it to you both to openly discuss it.

            3. 3. Defy

              What if you asked for clarification? One of the best ways to get people thinking about what they said or did is to ask them to clarify what they meant by it. That opens the door for you to discuss intent vs. impact and help them understand how their bias affects their thoughts and actions.

            4. 4. Decide

              What can you control? It won’t be what people say/do to you, but you can control what you take from the situation and what it takes from you. Protecting your happiness and who you are is the most important thing.

            see more resources

          • What to do when you’ve caused a microaggression.

            Take a moment to breathe. Everyone has caused a microaggression at some point and it’s never an easy situation.

            Tips from researchers.

            1. 1. Pause

              Take a moment to breathe. You may be feeling stress, embarrassment and defensive, but don’t let that dictate how you respond. Your mistake doesn’t make you a bad person. If someone has called you out, it means they care enough or trust that you can do better.

            2. 2. Listen

              Make this your priority. Be open to what the person you’ve harmed is telling you and make sure they feel heard. Think of this conversation as a chance to start over. Someone is giving you the opportunity to learn, grow, and be better.

            3. 3. Apologize

              Try not to be defensive. Be sincere. Your apology should address the harmful comment / action, acknowledge the impact it had, and include a commitment to do better. Never say, “I’m sorry you felt offended.” – it doesn’t count!

            4. 4. Learn

              Do the work. Learn about implicit bias and the impact of microaggressions. Understand that you aren’t the first to cause harm to this person. The more you know, the less likely you are to make the mistake again.

            see more resources