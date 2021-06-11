For non-verbal microaggressions: give a concise description consistent with other titles of the same category
Broad enough to apply to more than a specific scenario – should describe a behaviour / environment and not a specific instance
Can add distinguishing details to add context when necessary
Do this: “Crossing the street to avoid a racialized person.” Not this: “When you see a racialized person, you cross the street to avoid them.”
Do this: “Where are you really from?” Not this: “Asking someone where are you really from?”
How to write an entry definition.
Write in third person
Start each definition with a qualifier (i.e., “This comment…”, “This phrase…”, “This behaviour…”, etc.)
Do not include opinions or personal stories
Include: what the microaggression does, whether it's rooted in a stereotype, and what kind of impact it has
Also include sources to back up your definition or effects/harm claims
Don’t speak for an entire by using definitive statements (i.e., “This makes all people feel…”)
Instead say things like “this can make people feel…”
Write the definition in as simplest terms as possible – don’t use overly academic words
The Micropedia
Start browsing this resource to learn more about microaggressions and their impact.
Privacy Policy
The Micropedia Privacy Policy
Effective as of June 11, 2021
Zulu Alpha Kilo Inc. (“Zulu”, “we” and “our”) takes the protection of your personal information seriously. When users (“you”, “your”, and “users”) access The Micropedia website (the “Website”), Zulu may collect certain information about you. We have created this Privacy Policy (the “Policy”) to provide information on:
what personal information we collect and why we collect it;
how we use your personal information;
who we share your personal information with; and
the choices you have to access, update, and remove your personal information.
1. Consent for Personal Information
1.1. By providing Zulu with your personal information, or accepting the Privacy Policy in registering for an Account, or by visiting and using the Website, you expressly consent to the collection, use, and disclosure of such information in accordance with this Policy or for the purposes identified to you at the time you provided the personal information. Any secondary use of the personal information will only be processed with your express consent, except as required by law.
1.2. Any personal information provided through the Website by a user is voluntary. Please note that revoking your consent may result in not being able to access or utilize certain features, programs, or services offered by Zulu, including having an Account on the Website. If you wish to withdraw your consent, please contact Zulu at contact@themicropedia.org to close your Account.
2. Your Rights
2.1. Privacy and Protection. You have the right to the protection of your personal information. Zulu keeps and maintains the confidentiality of your personal information in accordance with applicable law. Your personal information submitted through the Website or otherwise to Zulu, is kept confidential unless disclosed in accordance with your express consent or legal requirements.
2.2. Access and Deletion. You have the right to access the personal information that Zulu processes about you. You can request information about: (i) the personal information we hold about you; (ii) the categories of personal information concerned; (iii) the purposes of the processing; (iv) details to whom your personal information has been/will be disclosed; (v) how long we retain your personal information; (vi) if we did not collect the information directly from you, information about the source; and (vii) how to lodge a complaint with the correct supervisory authority. You may request that we delete your personal information in accordance with applicable laws.
3. What Personal Information Do We Collect?
3.1. Zulu collects and processes personal information in accordance with this Policy. We will not sell, share, or rent this information to others, unless in accordance with your consent, except as otherwise set out herein. Zulu collects personal information solely for the purposes of enabling and managing your Account on The Micropedia and as authorized below. We have set out in the tables below the categories of personal information we collect and use about you and how we collect it.
3.2. The table below describes the personal information collected when you sign up for the Website:
Categories of Personal information
Description of Category
User Data
This is the personal information that is provided by you or collected by us to enable you to sign up for and use the Website. This includes email address. We may collect your login credentials for the purpose of the administration of your Account.
3.3. The table below describes the personal information that may be collected through your use of the Website.
Categories of Personal information
Description of Category
Account Data
This is the personal information that is collected about you when you access and/or use the Website, including:
Information about your interactions with the Website, Content, and other Website users, and your browsing history;
inferences drawn about your interests and preferences based on your usage of the Website; and
User Content you post to theWebsite and interactions with the Zulu team.
Usage Data
When you use or access the Website, we automatically collect certain technical information about your device, which may include:
URL information;
online identifiers including cookie data and IP addresses;
information about the types of devices you are using, such as unique device IDs, network connection type (e.g. WiFi, 3G, LTE, 5G, Bluetooth), provider, network and device performance, browser type, language, information enabling digital rights management, and operating system;
attributes of the devices on your WiFi network that are available to connect to the Website; and
your non-precise location, which may be derived or inferred from certain technical data (e.g. your IP address, language setting of your device), to comply with geographic requirements in our licensing agreements, and deliver personalized content and advertising to you.
We use this information to help us understand our activity, and to monitor and improve the Website. We also use this information to do internal research on our users’ demographics, interests, and behavior to better understand, protect, and serve you and our community.
3.4. The table below describes the personal information that you may choose to give us that enables us to provide you with additional features/functionality:
Categories of Personal information
Description of Category
Contests, Surveys, and Sweepstakes Data
When you complete any forms, respond to a survey or questionnaire, or participate in a contest, we collect the personal information you provide.
Surveys and Customer Research Data
From time to time, we may offer you the opportunity to participate in one of our surveys or other customer research. As part of such surveys or customer research, we may offer you the opportunity to provide us with information about yourself, such as your gender, orientation, ethnicity, and country of residence. Participation in such surveys or customer research is voluntary. The information obtained through our surveys and customer research will be anonymized and used to help us understand our users, and to enhance our product and service offerings, promotions, and events.
Customer Service Data
When you contact us with a comment, question, or complaint, you may be asked for information that identifies you (such as your name, address, and a phone number) along with additional information we need to help us promptly answer your question or respond to your comment or complaint. We may also retain this information to assist you in the future and to improve our customer service, product and service offerings, events, and promotions.
Email Offers, Mailing Lists, and Newsletters Data
If a user signs up for a newsletter or agrees to receive marketing communications, Zulu uses the email information to send newsletters and other information requested (via email, SMS text messages, or other communications) regarding Website-related news, offers, promotions, and events. You can unsubscribe from these communications at any time by following the instructions in any of our communications or by contacting us as set out in Section 1.2.
4. How Do We Collect Your Personal Information?
4.1. Direct Interactions. You may give us your personal information by filling in online fields through the Website or by corresponding with us by mail, phone, email, or otherwise. This includes, but is not limited to, personal information you provide when you: (i) sign up by creating an Account; (ii) submit User Content through the Website; (iii) sign-up to receive our email newsletter or other communications; (iv) participate in one of our surveys or other customer research; (v) contact us with a question, comment, or complaint; (vi) react to marketing posts on our social media forums or pages; or (vii) provide us with feedback.
4.2. Automated Technologies or Interactions. As you interact with the Website, we may automatically collect technical data by using the following technologies:
“Cookies” are data files that are placed on your device and often include an anonymous unique identifier. Our “accept cookies” banner will require you to accept the use of cookies.
“Log files” track actions occurring on the website, and collect data including your IP address, browser type, Internet service provider, referring/exit pages, and date/time stamps.
“Web beacons”, “tags”, and “pixels” are electronic files used to record information about how you browse the website.
5. Use and Disclosure of Personal Information
5.1. Personal information submitted to Zulu is used to create and maintain your Account, and provide you with access to and support for your use of the Website.
5.2. Publicly Available Information. If you create an Account, your username will be publicly available.
5.3. Anonymized Aggregated Data. We aggregate and anonymize data and use and disclose such information for a variety of purposes. For example, we may share anonymized and aggregated information to Zulu partners, which are Canadian institutions and organizations that have a relation to arts and culture, in order to perform statistical analysis, research, and to help us and them understand the demographic of our users, for the benefit of the Canadian arts community. However, in these situations, we do not disclose any information that could be used to identify you personally.
5.4. Information We May Share. Zulu may disclose your personal information to the following categories of recipients for the reasons set out in the table below:
Categories of Recipients
Reason For Sharing
Service Providers
We may transfer (or otherwise make available) your personal information to our affiliates and other third parties who provide services on our behalf. For example, we may use service providers to host our websites, operate certain features on our websites, serve advertisements on our websites, send emails or other communications, or conduct customer research. Our service providers are given the information they need to perform their designated functions, and we do not authorize them to use or disclose personal information for their own marketing or other purposes.
To the extent that any personal information is provided to these third party service providers, Zulu requires that the provider be bound by obligations consistent with this Policy and that such providers only collect, use, or disclose users’ personal information for the purposes of providing Zulu the services set out in this section. For more information about the way in which our third party service providers treat your personal information, contact us as set out in Section 1.2.
Presently, Zulu uses and discloses personal information to the following service providers:
We use Amazon AWS to host the Website.
We use Amazon SES as the embedded email notification system through the Website.
We use Google Analytics to track anonymous website activity and measure the usage patterns on our website. Google Analytics uses persistent cookies to track things like visitor sessions, visitors across multiple sessions, referral sources to the website, and the performance of promotional links to our website. The information generated by cookies about your use of our website (including your IP address) will be transmitted to and stored by Google on servers in the United States. In compliance with the Google Analytics Terms of Service, no personally identifiable information is passed to Google Analytics and Google will not associate your IP address with any other data held by Google. For more information regarding how Google uses your personal information through Google Analytics, please see here.
Advertising Partners
We may work with advertising partners to enable us to customize the advertising content you may receive on the Website. We and our advertising partners may process personal information to help Zulu understand your interests or preferences so that we can deliver advertisements that are more relevant to you.
Purchaser of Our Business
We may transfer any information we have about you as an asset in connection with a merger or sale (including transfers made as part of insolvency or bankruptcy proceedings) involving all or substantially all of Zulu’s assets or as part of a corporate reorganization or other change in corporate control. If we do this, the disclosure will be subject to confidentiality arrangements customary in such transactions.
Law Enforcement and Data Protection Authorities
We cooperate with law enforcement inquiries and demands for information that are made under force of law. We are also cognizant of the need to address emergencies. Therefore, we may disclose your personal information: (i) to any governmental authority as part of an investigation to determine our compliance with any applicable law, rule, or regulation (including privacy laws, rules, and regulations); (ii) in response to a court order, subpoena, discovery request, or other lawful judicial or administrative proceeding; (iii) as otherwise required under any applicable law, rule, or regulation; and (iv) in good faith, to protect or defend our rights or property or those of other users.
6. Security & Breach
6.1. Zulu has used commercially reasonable efforts to implement procedural, technical, and physical safeguards in an effort to protect against unauthorized access, use, modification, and disclosure of your personal information.
6.2. Your password protects your user Account, so we encourage you to use a strong password that is unique to your Account. You can prevent unauthorized access to your Account and personal information by selecting and securing your access password properly and limiting access to your computer, device, and browser. You should always log out after accessing your Account.
7. Data Retention and Deletion
7.1. We keep your personal information only as long as necessary for relevant business purposes, such as maintaining your Account, complying with our legal obligations, and resolving disputes. When personal information is no longer required for these purposes, it is securely destroyed or deleted.
7.2. If you request, we will delete or anonymize your personal information so that it no longer identifies you, unless we are legally allowed or required to maintain certain personal information, including situations where necessary for our legitimate business interests such as fraud prevention or to maintain the security of our users, we will retain the necessary personal information for the period required by applicable law.
8. Social Media
8.1. We may offer you the opportunity to engage with our content on or through third party social networking websites, plug-ins, and applications. When you engage with our content on or through third party social networking websites, plug-ins, and applications, you may allow us to have access to certain information associated with your social media account (e.g. name, username, email address, profile picture, gender). When you provide information from your social media account, we may use this information to personalize your experience on the Website and on the third party social networking websites, plug-ins, and applications.
8.2. If you voluntarily submit or post any information, photographs, or other content to any Zulu social media forums or other social networking pages/sites, certain elements of your personal information may be automatically included in the posting, including your username, and this information may be collected and used by others. Zulu has no control over, and is not liable for, the collection, use, or disclosure of any personal information posted by users of such forums and social media networking pages. For further clarity, any personal information posted, used, or disclosed via such sites is not subject to this Policy.
9. Other Information Collectors. We may display advertisements from third parties and other content that links to third party websites. These links are not intended as an endorsement of or referral to the linked websites. The linked websites have separate and independent privacy statements, notices, and terms of use, which we recommend you read carefully. We do not have any control over such websites, and, therefore, we have no responsibility or liability for the manner in which the organizations that operate such linked websites may collect, use, disclose, or otherwise treat your personal information.
10. Changes to this Policy. Please note that Zulu reserves the right to update or change this Policy at any time. When we make changes to this Policy, we will publish an updated version of the Policy on the Website. The most current version of the Policy will govern Zulu’s use of your personal information. By continuing to access the Website after changes are made to this Policy, you agree to be bound by the revised terms. As such, please make sure that you periodically review the Website for the then current Policy.
The resources below will give you a more thorough, academic breakdown of microaggressions to help you better understand this issue. These resources will help you define microaggressions and see examples of their impact on society’s mental and physical health.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Rem, ab libero rerum similique culpa quos, expedita ut quo illo ipsa modi necessitatibus nostrum neque alias, ad inventore? Debitis iusto iure sunt rem culpa, eligendi dolor nesciunt, quos quia est dignissimos, ea perspiciatis consectetur quisquam aliquam deleniti delectus tempora quasi corrupti nostrum qui magni ducimus? Vero assumenda nihil sunt soluta suscipit.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Rem, ab libero rerum similique culpa quos, expedita ut quo illo ipsa modi necessitatibus nostrum neque alias, ad inventore? Debitis iusto iure sunt rem culpa, eligendi dolor nesciunt, quos quia est dignissimos, ea perspiciatis consectetur quisquam aliquam deleniti delectus tempora quasi corrupti nostrum qui magni ducimus? Vero assumenda nihil sunt soluta suscipit.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Rem, ab libero rerum similique culpa quos, expedita ut quo illo ipsa modi necessitatibus nostrum neque alias, ad inventore? Debitis iusto iure sunt rem culpa, eligendi dolor nesciunt, quos quia est dignissimos, ea perspiciatis consectetur quisquam aliquam deleniti delectus tempora quasi corrupti nostrum qui magni ducimus? Vero assumenda nihil sunt soluta suscipit.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Rem, ab libero rerum similique culpa quos, expedita ut quo illo ipsa modi necessitatibus nostrum neque alias, ad inventore? Debitis iusto iure sunt rem culpa, eligendi dolor nesciunt, quos quia est dignissimos, ea perspiciatis consectetur quisquam aliquam deleniti delectus tempora quasi corrupti nostrum qui magni ducimus? Vero assumenda nihil sunt soluta suscipit.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Rem, ab libero rerum similique culpa quos, expedita ut quo illo ipsa modi necessitatibus nostrum neque alias, ad inventore? Debitis iusto iure sunt rem culpa, eligendi dolor nesciunt, quos quia est dignissimos, ea perspiciatis consectetur quisquam aliquam deleniti delectus tempora quasi corrupti nostrum qui magni ducimus? Vero assumenda nihil sunt soluta suscipit.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Rem, ab libero rerum similique culpa quos, expedita ut quo illo ipsa modi necessitatibus nostrum neque alias, ad inventore? Debitis iusto iure sunt rem culpa, eligendi dolor nesciunt, quos quia est dignissimos, ea perspiciatis consectetur quisquam aliquam deleniti delectus tempora quasi corrupti nostrum qui magni ducimus? Vero assumenda nihil sunt soluta suscipit.
Pop-ups
You need to be logged in to perform this action.
Could you let us know why are you flagging this entry?
top results
recent
latest entries
no results
Can’t find an entry?
We’re sorry. We want to make sure your experience is heard. Feel free to submit a new microaggression entry.
Microaggressions can be intentional or unintentional, and are both a product of stereotypes/biases, while simultaneously perpetuating them. They can hurt one's feelings, diminish one's self-confidence, impact one's mental health, etc. Microaggressions also have macro-level impacts. The act of constantly and openly perpetuating stereotypes and putting someone down can reinforce barriers in one's life (including in the workplace, when accessing leadership roles, and others).
No two people or experiences are the same. Some may find that many different categories apply to them when it comes to their experiences with microaggressions.
Tips
How do I address microaggressions?
Whether you’ve observed, received, or delivered a microaggression, the situation is uncomfortable. But it doesn’t have to stay that way. The tips below will give you the tools to help better navigate the microaggression.
What to do to avoid causing a microaggression.
When you meet someone new, your brain instinctively begins to categorize the person and notice differences. It’s when our brains get “stuck” in these differences that microaggressions happen. Here are some helpful tips to avoid getting stuck.
Don’t be in a rush to speak or act. Pause before asking someone a personal question. Pause before you describe a person’s personality a certain way. Pause before you make a comparison between someone and something else you’ve seen. These simple thoughts and moments are where bias lives so taking a second to think about it makes all the difference.
2. Question
Ask yourself these important questions. Is your brain getting stuck on differences that you’re noticing? Are they triggering things that you subconsciously believe? Are you making assumptions because of these beliefs? What will the person I’m interacting with feel or think when I say or do this? Awareness of our own bias comes when we answer these questions for ourselves.
3. Reframe
See the bigger picture. Sit in the uncomfortableness of your questions. List the things you can do to change your thoughts and behaviours. This could include researching other cultures and the history of certain phrases to acknowledging the systems that give you privilege to removing offensive phrases from your vocabulary one by one. Stop your defensive thoughts. Acknowledge that you can cause microaggressions, but it doesn’t make you a bad person. Unlearning bias won’t happen overnight.
Do you respond? You don’t have to. Addressing a microaggression takes effort and you’re not obliged to do it. Is the person important to you? Will speaking up or staying silent have consequences? Think about how you feel and whether the effort is worth it for you.
2. Disarm
How do you have this conversation? You may need to help that person through the process. When people are called out, it’s in their nature to feel defensive. Help them understand that these kinds of conversations can be uncomfortable for everyone but that it’s worth it to you both to openly discuss it.
3. Defy
What if you asked for clarification? One of the best ways to get people thinking about what they said or did is to ask them to clarify what they meant by it. That opens the door for you to discuss intent vs. impact and help them understand how their bias affects their thoughts and actions.
4. Decide
What can you control? It won’t be what people say/do to you, but you can control what you take from the situation and what it takes from you. Protecting your happiness and who you are is the most important thing.
Take a moment to breathe. You may be feeling stress, embarrassment and defensive, but don’t let that dictate how you respond. Your mistake doesn’t make you a bad person. If someone has called you out, it means they care enough or trust that you can do better.
2. Listen
Make this your priority. Be open to what the person you’ve harmed is telling you and make sure they feel heard. Think of this conversation as a chance to start over. Someone is giving you the opportunity to learn, grow, and be better.
3. Apologize
Try not to be defensive. Be sincere. Your apology should address the harmful comment / action, acknowledge the impact it had, and include a commitment to do better. Never say, “I’m sorry you felt offended.” – it doesn’t count!
4. Learn
Do the work. Learn about implicit bias and the impact of microaggressions. Understand that you aren’t the first to cause harm to this person. The more you know, the less likely you are to make the mistake again.
Could you let us know why are you flagging this entry?
Alternatives
How do I address microaggressions?
Whether you’ve observed, received, or delivered a microaggression, the situation is uncomfortable. But it doesn’t have to stay that way. The tips below will give you the tools to help better navigate the microaggression.
Welcome to our website, www.themicropedia.org (“The Micropedia” or “Website”)! The Micropedia is owned and operated by Zulu Alpha Kilo Inc. (“Zulu”, “we”, “us”, “our”). Zulu is a full-service media agency. The Micropedia is a free interactive website that shows users definitions and examples of microaggressions. Users can upvote on and submit microaggressions once they open an Account (defined in The Micropedia Account Terms of Use: themicropedia.org/terms).
1. LEGAL AGREEMENT
1.1. Your Acceptance of these General Terms of Use. These General Terms of Use (the “General Terms”) apply when you (“you” or “user” throughout this document) use the Website. Please read these General Terms carefully before accessing or using The Micropedia. By registering for an Account, logging into an Account, otherwise accessing or using any of The Micropedia features, functionalities, websites, user interfaces, or accessing any content or material that is made available through the Website (the “Content”), you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agree to be bound by these General Terms and any additional terms, conditions, and policies referenced herein and/or made available by hyperlink, including our Privacy Policy.
1.2. Eligible Use. You must be at least 13 years of age to use this Website and/or create an Account. By using this Website and/or creating an Account, you are agreeing to the General Terms and warrant and represent that you are at least 13 years of age.
1.3. Mature, Triggering, or Disturbing Content. Certain Content displayed or accessed through the Website may contain mature, triggering, or disturbing content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please be aware of other individuals who may view your screen when accessing the Website.
1.4. Data Collection. You acknowledge and agree that by accessing The Micropedia, you consent to the collection and use of your IP address and cookies in accordance with our Privacy Policy. To view our Privacy Policy, please visit the following hyperlink: www.themicropedia.org/privacy.
If you do not agree with (or cannot comply with) these General Terms, then you may not use the Website or access any Content.
2. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
2.1. Zulu Property. The Website includes the provision and distribution of Content owned or licensed by Zulu, and proprietary materials of other third-parties. The Website and the Content are the property of Zulu or Zulu’s licensors, including all data, content, text, graphics, forms, artwork, images, photographs, functional components, software on, in, or made available through the Website, as well as the selection, coordination, arrangement, organization, and enhancement of the foregoing. The Website and Content are protected pursuant to copyright, trademark, patent, and other applicable laws.
2.2. Brand Features. Except for third party marks, as between you and Zulu, all names, trademarks, Website marks, certification marks, symbols, icons, slogans, or logos (“Brand Features”) appearing on the Website are proprietary to Zulu or its affiliates, licensors, or suppliers. Use or misuse of the Brand Features is expressly prohibited. You may not reproduce or use any of the Brand Features without prior written consent from Zulu.
2.3. Grant of License. Subject to your ongoing compliance with these General Terms, Zulu grants you a limited, non-exclusive, revocable right and license to access and make personal, non-commercial use of the Website and the Content (“License”). Except for the License, Zulu grants no right, title, or interest to you in the Website or the Content. This License shall remain in effect until and unless terminated by you or Zulu in accordance with these General Terms.
3. ACCESSIBILITY
3.1. Accessibility. The Website has been designed and built to comply with applicable Canadian laws with respect to web content accessibility, including without limitation, the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2005, S.O. 2005, c. 11. Zulu has, in addition, designed our website to be compliant with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1, Level AA.
4. LIABILITIES AND LIMITATION OF LIABILITY
4.1. Website Limitations. You understand, agree, and accept that Zulu will make reasonable efforts to, although it has no obligation to, maintain, support, upgrade, or update the Website. Zulu and/or the owners of any Content may, from time to time, remove any such Content without notice.
4.2. Advertisers and Third-Party Websites. Zulu may display advertisements for the goods and services, or websites, of third parties through the Website, including in connection with co-promotions, sponsorships, and other similar arrangements. Some Content licensed by, provided to, created by, or otherwise made available by Zulu via the Website (e.g. videos) may contain advertising as part of the Content. Zulu does not endorse or represent, and is not responsible for the compliance, safety, quality, accuracy, reliability, integrity, availability, completeness, usefulness, or legality of any such goods or Websites that may be advertised, promoted, or displayed through the Website. The Website makes such advertisements, if any, available to you unmodified.
5. TERM AND TERMINATION
5.1. Term. These General Terms will continue to apply while you use the Website. Notwithstanding the foregoing, you acknowledge and agree that the perpetual license granted by you in relation to User Content as defined in the Account Terms of Use is irrevocable and will therefore continue after expiry or termination of any of these General Terms.
6. INTERNATIONAL USE
6.1. International Use. Accessing the Website in certain countries may not be lawful, and Zulu makes no representation that the Website or Content are appropriate or available for use in locations outside Canada. If you choose to access the Website from outside Canada, you do so at your own risk and initiative and are responsible for compliance with any applicable local laws.
7. COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT
7.1. Copyright Infringement. Zulu respects the rights of intellectual property owners and complies with the Notice to Notice Regime under the Bill C-61 amendment of the Copyright Act, RSC, 1985, c C-42. If you believe that any Content infringes your intellectual property rights or other rights, you may send us a copyright infringement notice by contacting us as set out below in s. 9.1 (“Copyright Notice”). For a Copyright Notice to be effective, such notices must be written and must include the following:
an electronic or physical signature of the person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of the copyright or other intellectual property interest;
a description of the copyrighted work or other intellectual property interest at issue;
a description of where the copyrighted work or other intellectual property interest at issue is located on the website or application;
information reasonably sufficient to permit us to contact you, such as your address, telephone number, and email address;
a statement by you that you have a good faith belief that the disputed use is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law;
a statement by you, made under penalty of perjury, that the above information in your Copyright Notice is accurate and that you are the copyright or intellectual property owner or authorized to act on the copyright or intellectual property owner’s behalf. Zulu encourages you to consult a lawyer before submitting a Copyright Notice.
an electronic or physical signature of the person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of the copyright or other intellectual property interest;
7.2. Response to Copyright Notice. If Zulu receives a Copyright Notice, Zulu may in its sole discretion remove the subject Content from the Website, or take other steps that Zulu deems appropriate, without prior notification to the user or other party who supplied or posted the infringing Content. If such user or other party believes that the Content is not infringing, he or she may in certain circumstances submit a counter-notification to Zulu with a request to restore the removed content, which Zulu may or may not do, at Zulu’s sole discretion.
8. Applicable Law and Venue
8.1. Governing Law. These General Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Province of Ontario and the Federal laws of Canada applicable therein.
9. Miscellaneous
9.1. Contact Information. You may send any questions about The Micropedia or these General Terms to us at: contact@themicropedia.org Thank you for reading our General Terms. We hope you enjoy The Micropedia!
The Micropedia General Terms of Use Addendum: Account Terms of Use
The Micropedia Account Terms of Use (the “Account Terms”) govern the creation and use of an Account on The Micropedia website, which includes the submission of any content. These Account Terms apply in addition to the General Terms which apply to all users and can be found .
1. LEGAL AGREEMENT
1.1. Your Acceptance of these Account Terms and Conditions of Use. Please read these Account Terms carefully before creating an Account. By registering for an account on The Micropedia website (an “Account”) (as further described below), logging into an Account, or accessing any features, functionalities, content or material that is made available through an Account (the “Account Content”), you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agree to be bound by the General Terms, Account Terms, and any additional terms, conditions, and policies referenced herein and/or made available by hyperlink, including our Privacy Policy.
1.2. Personal Information. You acknowledge and agree that by providing Zulu with your personal information, you consent to the collection, retention, use, and disclosure of such information in accordance with our Privacy Policy and for the purposes identified to you at the time you provide the personal information. To view our Privacy Policy, please visit the following hyperlink: themicropedia.org/privacy. Where Zulu uses third party services to provide account management and support, your personal information may be disclosed and shared with such parties for those specific purposes. At present, Zulu uses Amazon Cognito to manage the Website accounts.
1.3. Changes to the Website and these Account Terms. The Website and these Account Terms may be modified at any time, without prior notice to you. When we make changes to these Account Terms, we will publish an updated version of the Account Terms on the Website. Your continued use of the Website after the changes have been made will constitute your acceptance of the changes. As such, please make sure that you periodically review the Website for the then current General Terms and Account Terms. If you do not wish to continue using the Website under the new version of these Account Terms, you may terminate your Account by contacting us as set out in Section 9.1 of the General Terms. Unless explicitly stated otherwise, any new or additional features that Zulu chooses to provide that augment or enhance the current Website, including the release of new products and Websites, will be subject to these Account Terms.
2. YOUR ACCOUNT
2.1. Account Information. To submit any content to Zulu for The Micropedia, including examples of microaggressions, category and tag suggestions, or other content (collectively, “User Content”) and upvote or comment on posted microaggressions, you are required to create an Account. You are responsible for ensuring the accuracy of the information included in your Account, including updating your information as necessary. Any personal information you provide in connection with your Account will be retained, used, and disclosed in accordance with our Privacy Policy. Please note that not all User Content may be used by Zulu on the Website. User Content will be reviewed by a Zulu moderator who will approve, deny, or modify the submission.
2.2. Account Eligibility. You must be at least thirteen (13) years of age to register for and create an Account. If you are under the legal age in your province or territory of residence, you must obtain parental or guardian consent in order to register for an Account. In cases where you have authorized a minor to register for an Account, you recognize that you are fully responsible for: (i) the online conduct of such minor; (ii) controlling the minor’s access to and use of the Website; and (iii) the consequences of any use or misuse of the Website by the minor.
2.3. Representations and Warranties. By registering for an Account, you are representing and warranting that you will access and use the Website solely in accordance with, and for the purposes consistent with both the General Terms and Account Terms. Only one person may use an Account; two or more people may not share an Account.
2.4. Account Security. All activity conducted in connection with your Account will be your responsibility, as you are deemed to be in sole possession and control of the confidential password necessary to access your Account. Your password protects your Account, and you are solely responsible for keeping your password confidential and secure. You understand that you are responsible for all use (including any unauthorized use) of your username and password. If your username or password is lost or stolen, or if you believe there has been unauthorized access to your Account by a third party, you must notify us immediately and change your password as soon as possible.
2.5. Suspension or Termination of your Account. Without limiting any other remedies, we may suspend or terminate your Account or your access to the Website (or any portion thereof), at any time, with or without notice to you, if we suspect that you are not compliant with the General Terms and Account Terms, or for any other reason. In the event of termination, you will have no further access to your Account or anything within the Website associated with it, including the User Content, and we are under no obligation to compensate you for any such losses or results. If we terminate your Account, you may not create a new Account or access the Website except with our express permission.
2.6. User Support. For any Account inquiries, or to terminate your Account at any time, please contact us at contact@themicropedia.org
3. USER GUIDELINES
3.1. Prohibited Activities. You may not engage in any activity, post any User Content (as defined in Section 4.1 below), or register and/or use a username, which is or includes material that:
is offensive, abusive, defamatory, pornographic, threatening, or obscene;
is illegal, or intended to promote or commit an illegal act of any kind, including violations of intellectual property rights, privacy rights, or proprietary rights of Zulu or a third party;
includes your password, purposely includes any other user’s password, or purposely includes personal data of third parties or is intended to solicit such personal data;
includes malicious content such as malware, Trojan horses, or viruses, or otherwise interferes with any user’s access to the Website;
is intended to or does harass, abuse, insult, harm, defame, slander, disparage, intimidate, or discriminate based on gender, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, race, age, national origin, disability, or other enumerated grounds of discrimination;
impersonates or misrepresents your affiliation with another user, person, or entity, or is otherwise fraudulent, false, deceptive, or misleading;
involves the transmission of unsolicited mass mailings or other forms of spam, junk mail, chain letters, or similar forms of unsolicited communication;
involves commercial or sales activities, such as advertising, promotions, contests, sweepstakes, or pyramid schemes, that are not expressly authorized by Zulu;
links to, references, or otherwise promotes commercial products or Websites, except as expressly authorized by Zulu;
interferes with or in any way disrupts the Website, tampers with, breaches, or attempts to probe, scan, or test for vulnerabilities in the Website or Zulu’s computer systems, network, or any of Zulu’s security components, authentication measures, or any other protection measures applicable to the Website, the Content, or any part thereof; or
conflicts with the General Terms or the Account Terms, as determined by Zulu.
3.2. Violation of User Guidelines. You acknowledge and agree that posting any User Content that violates these User Guidelines (or that Zulu reasonably believes violates these User Guidelines) may result in immediate termination or suspension of your Account or your access to the Website. You also agree that Zulu may reclaim your username for any reason.
3.3. Public Spaces. Please be thoughtful about how you use the Website and what you share. The Website includes social and interactive features, including the ability to submit User Content and may, where authorized by you, make certain information about you public. Remember that shared or publicly available information may be used and re-shared by other users on the Website or across the Internet, so please use the Website carefully and be mindful of your Account settings. Zulu has no responsibility for your choices to post material on the Website, or any third party links you post on the Website.
3.4. The terms and conditions set out in this Section 3 shall collectively be referred to as the “User Guidelines”.
4. USER CONTENT
4.1. User Content. You are solely responsible for any User Content that you: (i) post, upload, or otherwise contribute to the Website (which may include, for example, pictures, text, messages, information, playlist titles, descriptions, compilations, and/or other types of content); or (ii) post to “public spaces” that may be made available through the Website, including profile pictures, comments, and usernames. You are solely responsible for the compliance of such User Content with applicable laws. Zulu is not responsible for User Content nor does it endorse any opinion contained in any User Content. You understand that User Content may be transferred unencrypted and involve transmissions over various networks, and changes to conform and adapt to technical requirements of connecting networks or devices.
4.2. User Content License Grant. You acknowledge and agree that to the extent that any User Content you submit to the Website contains intellectual property rights, by submitting such User Content to the Website you hereby grant to Zulu a non-exclusive, transferable, sub-licensable, royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, fully paid, worldwide license to use, reproduce, make available to the public (e.g. perform or display), create derivative works from and distribute your User Content in connection with the Website and the advertising of The Micropedia and Zulu, in any manner and media. To the fullest extent permitted under applicable law, you waive your right to enforce your intellectual property rights in such User Content against Zulu, our assignees, our sublicensees, and their assignees in connection with our, those assignees’, and those sublicensees’ use of the User Content. Aside from the rights specifically granted herein, you retain full ownership of all rights, including intellectual property rights, in the User Content. Where applicable and permitted under applicable law, you also agree to waive and not enforce any moral rights or equivalent rights, such as your right to be identified as the author of any User Content, including Feedback (defined below), and your right to object to derogatory treatment of such User Content.
4.3. Feedback. If you provide feedback, ideas, or suggestions to Zulu in connection with the Website or Content (“Feedback”), you acknowledge that the Feedback is not confidential, and you authorize Zulu to use such Feedback without restriction and without payment to you. For clarity, Feedback is considered User Content.
4.4. Representations and Warranties. You represent and warrant that, with respect to the User Content: (i) you own or otherwise control all of the necessary rights to such User Content; (ii) such User Content, or its use by Zulu as contemplated by both the General Terms and Account Terms, does not violate the General Terms and Account Terms, applicable law, or any third party intellectual property, publicity, personality, or other rights; and (iii) such User Content does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement of you or your User Content by Zulu or any artist, band, label, entity, or individual without express written consent from Zulu or such individual or entity, as applicable.
4.5. Indemnification by You. You agree to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless Zulu and our officers, directors, agents, contractors, licensors, and employees, from any claim or demand, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, made by any third party due to or arising out of: (i) your breach of these the General Terms and Account Terms or the policies they incorporate by reference; (ii) your violation of any applicable laws or the rights of a third party; (iii) any User Content that you post, contribute, or otherwise submit on or through the Website; and (iv) any activity that you engage on or through The Micropedia.
4.6. Removal of User Content. Zulu reserves the right to remove or disable access to any User Content for any or no reason. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, we may, but have no obligation to, monitor, edit, or remove User Content that we determine in our sole discretion to be a violation of the User Guidelines set out in Section 3. Zulu may take these actions without prior notification to you or any third party.
5. Miscellaneous
5.1. Assignment. Zulu may assign the General Terms and Account Terms to an affiliate or a purchaser of all or substantially all of its assets or shares without your consent.
5.2. Entire Agreement. These General Terms and Account Terms and any policies or operating rules posted by us through the Website constitutes the entire agreement and understanding between you and us and governs your use of the Website, superseding any prior or contemporaneous agreements, communications, and proposals, whether oral or written, between you and us (including, but not limited to, any prior versions of the General Terms and Account Terms).
Thank you for reading our Account Terms. We hope you enjoy The Micropedia!